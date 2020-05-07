Death toll from coronavirus rises to 6,486 in Iran

Over 544,700 tests have been conducted in the country.

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus rose to 6,486, as 68 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, state media reported on Thursday.

2,728 PEOPLE ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A further of 1,485 more people tested positive for coronavirus over the past day, bringing the total number of cases to 103,135, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Jahanpour said 82,744 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 2,728 others are in critical condition.