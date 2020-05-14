Death toll from coronavirus rises to 6,854 in Iran

Iran on Thursday confirmed 71 more fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 6,854.

A further 1,808 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 114,533, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a Health Ministry statement.

It said 90,539 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,758 patients remain in critical condition.

In Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the pandemic, the coronavirus virus was first detected in the city of Qom on Feb. 19 and then spread throughout the country.