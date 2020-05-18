Death toll from coronavirus surges past 7,000 in Iran

Over 95,600 patients recovered, discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,712 remain in critical condition.

Iran on Monday confirmed 69 more fatalities from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 7,057.

2,712 PEOPLE ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A further 2,294 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 122,492, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a Health Ministry statement.

The statement added that 95,661 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,712 patients remain in critical condition.

In Iran, one of the countries in the Middle East hardest hit by the virus, coronavirus was first detected in the city of Qom on Feb. 19 and then spread throughout the country.