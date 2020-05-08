Death toll in Israel rises to 240

A slowdown in new cases over the past few days has prompted Tel Aviv to start easing restrictions on movement.

Israel's Health Ministry confirmed one more fatality from the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the country’s death toll to 240.

83 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A ministry statement said 71 new cases were registered in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 16,381. It said 83 patients remain in critical condition while at least 10,873 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Israel began taking measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in late February, initially barring the entry of non-residents arriving from virus hotspots and gradually imposing a near-total air travel ban.

It also closed all educational institutions and prohibited citizens from leaving their homes except to buy food and medicines or visit a hospital.

The government approved several measures last week, including the reopening of some businesses and schools for children with special educational needs and a resumption of small-scale prayer gatherings.