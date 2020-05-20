Death toll in Russia rises to 2,972

Three top Russian officials, including Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, are being treated in hospital from the coronavirus, while three more were earlier discharged for recovery.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia exceeded 300,000 mark on Wednesday, the country’s authorities said.

Over the last 24 hours, 8,764 more people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total count to 308,705, according to emergency task force.

85,392 HAVE BEEN RECOVERED

Over the same period, 135 people died, raising the death toll to 2,972, while 9,262 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 85,392.

The country continues mass testing for coronavirus in attempt to detect the disease at early stages, when it is less contagious.

As many as 7.1 million tests have been carried out so far, finding 273,000 people with the suspected virus.

Despite strict measures, which include lockdown of capital Moscow, ban for entry of foreigners and stateless people, and suspension of international air and railway traffic, Russia is the second-worst coronavirus-hit country in terms of number of cases.