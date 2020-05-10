Death toll reaches 247 in Israel

Israel began taking measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in late February.

Israel on Sunday confirmed two additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 247.

According to a statement by the Health Ministry, total cases in the country reached 16,454 after healthcare staff diagnosed an additional 18 patients.

Noting that 79 patients were in critical condition, the statement added that at least 11,376 had recovered and were discharged from hospitals so far.

NEW MEASURES WERE APPROVED LAST WEEK

It also closed all educational institutions and prohibited citizens from leaving their homes except to buy food and medicines or visit a hospital.

A slowdown in new cases over the past few days prompted Tel Aviv to start easing restrictions on movement.

The government approved several measures last week, including the reopening of some businesses and schools for children with special educational needs and a resumption of small-scale prayer gatherings.

Social distancing rules, however, remain in force and wearing face masks in public is still mandatory.