Democrats want to recalibrate US' Saudi ties

A bill introduced by US lawmakers offers visa restrictions for Saudi royals.

A bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation Wednesday that could dramatically overhaul US-Saudi ties.

NEW BILL IN US-SAUDI RELATIONS

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch was joined by Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Coons in sponsoring the Saudi Arabia Diplomatic Review Act of 2019.

In addition to initiating a sweeping and strategic review of bilateral relations, the bill would revoke or deny visas for members of the Saudi royal family that serve in executive posts. It would further address in a yet-unspecified manner the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen.

Historically close US-Saudi ties have been strained by the Kingdom's air campaign in Yemen, which has exacerbated widespread famine in what was already the Arab world's poorest country and has resulted in mass civilian casualties, as well as Riyadh's brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.

Risch said that while Saudi Arabia's conduct is not new, "it reached a turning point" with Khashoggi's murder.

“All of us in Congress agree that we need to see a change in Saudi conduct going forward,” he said in a statement accompanying the bill's introduction. "This legislation is meant to address the tensions between our two nations, reevaluate our bilateral relationship, and change Saudi conduct moving forward," he added.

The bill makes specific mention of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto leader whom the CIA concluded with a relatively high degree of certainty ordered Khashoggi's killing despite the Kingdom's official denials.