Demonstrators clash with police during London protests

Police violence has flared again in central London after Floyd demonstrators and police clashed once more.

Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. As numbers dwindled, some protesters tussled with police.

AT LEAST 40 WERE ARRESTED

More than 40 people were arrested and 27 officers injured over the weekend.

Anti-racism protests in Britain have been “subverted by thuggery”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, warning those responsible would be held to account.

It came after 14 police officers were injured on Saturday, two seriously, when protesters clashed with mounted police near Johnson’s Downing Street residence.

“People have a right to protest peacefully and while observing social distancing but they have no right to attack the police,” Johnson said on Twitter. “These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery - and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve. Those responsible will be held to account.”