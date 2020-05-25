Denmark to let separated cross-border couples to meet

The Danish police said couples would need to show shared text messages, private photos or personal information about their partner.

Denmark eased its border controls with other Nordic countries and Germany on Monday, allowing cross-border couples separated by the coronavirus lockdown to meet again if they can prove they have been in a relationship for at least six months.

COUPLES NEED TO SHOW INTIMATE THINGS

“They can bring along a photo or a love letter,” deputy chief Allan Dalager Clausen told Danish broadcaster DR. “I realize these are very intimate things, but the decision to let in the partner ultimately rests on the judgment of the individual police officer,” he said.

While good news for separated couples, the move highlights some of the issues lawmakers and authorities around the world face as they gradually reopen their countries’ borders.

Denmark closed its borders for non-citizens on March 14 to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, meaning only people with a clear purpose could enter the country.

Since then, elderly couples have been seen on the Danish-German border drinking coffee on each side of border and holding hands over the barriers to stay in touch with each other.