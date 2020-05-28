EasyJet to cut 4,500 jobs due to coronavirus impact

The British air carrier, which has around 15,000 personnel, plans to shed about 30 percent of its staff, Johan Lundgren, the firm's CEO, said in a press release.

FIRM WILL REDUCE COSTS

"We realise that these are very difficult times and we are having to consider very difficult decisions which will impact our people, but we want to protect as many jobs as we can for the long-term," Johan Lundgren, the firm's CEO, said in a press release.

Saying the firm is focused on the long term, he added: "Although we will restart flying on 15 June, we expect demand to build slowly, only returning to 2019 levels in about three years' time."





The firm will also reduce costs and non-critical expenditures, he underlined.

Oliver Richardson, from Unite, said: "The UK is an island nation and aviation is strategically crucial for the long-term economic success of the country." He added that the aviation sector requires urgent financial support to deal with coronavirus's impact.