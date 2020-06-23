Egypt reports 85 new fatalities in single day

According to the official data, the country's death toll rises to 2,278.

Egypt confirmed 85 more fatalities Monday from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,278.

CAIRO IS THE WORST-HIT STATE

Another 1,576 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 56,809, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Total recoveries from the pandemic reached 15,133, the ministry added.

Health Ministry spokesman said that the capital Cairo and the neighboring provinces of Giza and Qalioubiya recounted the highest numbers of coronavirus in Egypt, while the provinces of the Red Sea, Matrouh, and South Sinai saw the lowest.