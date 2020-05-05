EU calls for probe of coronavirus' origins

Last month, Trump said he will suspend the country’s funding for WHO, and accused the UN agency of mismanaging and covering up the outbreak due to Chinese pressure.

The EU will propose an independent probe of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic at the WHO's World Health Assembly, the bloc's foreign affairs spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

DIPLOMATS ARE WORKING ON A DRAFT RESOLUTION

“A thorough understanding of the epidemiology of the coronavirus pandemic is essential for public authorities to make informed decisions,” Virginie Battu-Henriksson said. EU diplomats are currently working on a draft resolution to be adopted at the assembly on May 18.





The document calls for an independent review of lessons learned from the global health crisis to help prepare the international community for future challenges.

According to Battu-Henriksson, the proposal, which stresses the importance of a “multilateral response with global solidarity and coordination,” has been welcomed by other WHO diplomats and NGOs. Negotiations will continue this week.