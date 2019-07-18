EU concerns over detained Ukranians in Russia

The union continues to call for the immediate release of captured Ukrainian servicemen, says EU foreign policy chief.

The EU on Thursday voiced concern over illegally detained Ukrainian citizens in the Crimean peninsula and Russia, and called Moscow to respect their rights.

"The European Union has repeatedly expressed concern at the fate of all Ukrainian citizens illegally detained in the Crimean peninsula and in Russia," EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

IMMEDIATE TALKS

Mogherini said the detentions also include Crimean Tatars, who have opposed the annexation of Crimea by Russia. "We continue to call for immediate and unconditional release of the captured Ukrainian servicemen and their vessels, as ordered also by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea," she added.

Mogherini said Moscow has special responsibility for respecting human rights in Crimea. "We recall that it is the duty of the Russian authorities to respect and protect the rights of all illegally detained Ukrainian citizens, and the rights of Russian citizens and activists in line with Russia's international human rights commitments," she added.

Ukraine has been wracked by conflict since March 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea after an illegal independence vote. The UN General Assembly voted to proclaim the Russian annexation illegal.