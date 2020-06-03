EU condemns violence in reaction to US protests

EU foreign affairs chief called the death of George Floyd an abuse of power and urged a de-escalation of tensions.

The EU supports the right to peaceful protest, and it condemns violence and all forms of racism, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference on Tuesday.

"WE CONDEMN VIOLENCE AND RACISM OF ANY KIND"

“All lives matter, black lives also matter,” Borrell stated, referring to nationwide protests in the US following the death of an African-American man, George Floyd, in police custody.

He described the circumstances of the unarmed man’s death as “shocking.” “All societies must remain vigilant against the excessive use of force” and ensure that people in charge of public order do not exercise their authority the way they did in the case of Floyd, he urged.

Borrell also said the incident needs to be investigated “effectively in full respect of the rule of law, human rights, and freedoms.” At the same time, the EU foreign policy chief called for a de-escalation of tensions in the US.