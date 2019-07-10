EU finance ministers support IMF director

EU finance ministers backed Christine Lagarde to become president of the European Central Bank.

The finance ministers of EU countries have announced their support for Christine Lagarde to take the helm of the European Central Bank (ECB).

LAGARDE SET TO BE CONFIRMED AS NEXT ECB PRESIDENT

The results of a Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting in Brussels, published on Tuesday on the Council of the EU website, said the ECOFIN adopted a recommendation to the Council of the EU on nominating Lagarde to be the next ECB head.

It said that Council of the EU is expected to take a formal decision on the appointment in October, after having consulted the European Parliament and the ECB's Governing Council.

The new ECB president will succeed Mario Draghi, whose term is due to end on Oct. 31, for a non-renewable 8-year term, the results of the meeting said.