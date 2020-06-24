EU lawmakers condemn Israel's West Bank plan

The parliamentarians said that the new Israeli government’s annexation plan would be fatal to the prospects of Israeli-Palestinian peace.

More than 1,000 European lawmakers condemned Israel's plan to annex West Bank in a joint letter published on Tuesday night.

The parliamentarians representing 25 European countries urged European leaders to prevent the annexation and save the prospects of a two-state solution.

"THE PLAN COULD NOT PASS UNCHALLANGED"

They also show strong support for the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s previous statement warning that “annexation could not pass unchallenged.”

“We, parliamentarians across Europe committed to a rules-based global order, share serious concerns about President Trump’s plan for Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the imminent prospect of Israeli annexation of West Bank territory,” the lawmakers wrote.

They also warned that the US president’s plan “promotes effectively permanent Israeli control over a fragmented Palestinian territory, leaving Palestinians with no sovereignty and giving a green light to Israel to unilaterally annex significant parts of the West Bank.”