EU slams Iran over British ship seizure

The governments of the Netherlands, Spain and Germany have also condemned the move.

The EU and some European countries on Saturday called on Iran to release the British oil tanker, which it seized on Friday, and its crew.

The European Commission expressed “deep concern” over the seizure of the British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

IRAN HAD CONFISCATED BRITISH TANKER

It said the move would escalate tensions in the region, and called on Tehran to exercise restrain.

On Friday, Iran said it had confiscated British tanker Stena Impero in the strategic waterway, in a move that followed Britain's July 4 seizure of an Iranian-flagged oil tanker off Gibraltar, a British overseas territory that abuts southern Spain.

London said the Iranian tanker was suspected of smuggling oil to Syria, in violation of EU sanctions on the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Iranian authorities said the 30,000-ton British-flagged ship has been taken to Iran for legal procedures.