EU urges China on Hong Kong principle

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has proposed a security law that would reduce Hong Kong’s separate legal status and is expected to be discussed by China’s National People’s Congress.

China must respect Hong Kong’s autonomy, the European Union said on Tuesday, amid controversy over Chinese plans to adopt a national security law for the city.

“We attach great importance to the preservation of Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy in line with the Basic Law and international commitments,” European Council President Charles Michel, who represents European governments, said.

"EU SUPPORTS ONE COUNTRY, TWO SYSTEMS PRINCIPLE"

Speaking after a video conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he said Europe and Japan “share the same ideas” on China. “We are not naive about Chinese behaviour,” Michel said.

He said Europe supported the “one country, two systems” principle that governs Hong Kong’s autonomy.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the issue at a regular meeting on Friday.