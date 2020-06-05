European countries concern over second virus wave

A spokesperson for the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that it was likely to see the second wave of coronavirus infections across Europe.

As many European countries, including the hardest-hit Italy and Spain, have been easing restrictions taken to bring coronavirus pandemic under control, experts express concern over the risk of a second-wave.

They warn that a second wave is inevitable if people fail to comply with social distancing measures.

MANY COUNTRIES STARTED EASING MEASURES

“The talk about the second wave comes from the experience of previous pandemics, where we have always seen not only a second, but maybe also a consecutive wave,” the spokesperson said.

The disease will continue to be around unless a vaccine is found, said the spokesperson, and reminded the importance of maintaining complementary measures, such as testing, contact tracing, maintaining physical distance, and hand-washing.

“If all the restrictions are lifted without these complementary measures, we can see the next wave relatively soon”, the spokesperson added, noting: “The size of the wave will depend on how much people can meet and under what conditions, if they will still keep the distance, if they’ll continue adhering to the hygiene advice, if cases will still be detected early on, contacts immediately traced and isolated or quarantined."

Meanwhile, many European countries, including the hardest-hit Italy and Spain, have started easing measurements starting from early May after the pace of new cases and fatalities slowed down.