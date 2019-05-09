European Union calls on Iran to fulfill nuclear deal commitments

Germany, France and the UK said they are determined to continue legitimate trade with Iran and regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the US.

The European Union on Thursday called on Iran to fulfill its commitments to the nuclear deal in a joint statement by Germany, France, and the UK.

EU RECEJECT IRAN’S NUCLEAR DEAL ULTIMATUM

“We remain fully committed to the preservation and full implementation of the JCPoA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], a key achievement of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, which is in the security interest of all,” the statement said. The three countries called on Iran to fulfill its commitments and rejected any “ultimatums”, it said, adding they will assess Iran’s compliance to the nuclear-related commitments under JCPoA and the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The landmark agreement between Iran and the P5+1 group of nations the five permanent UN Security Council members and Germany imposed strict curbs on Tehran’s nuclear program in return for the lifting of longstanding US sanctions.

On Wednesday, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani threatened to depart from the deal within 60 days if Tehran's interests were not protected. Iran is also prepared to resume its uranium-enrichment activities whenever necessary, according to the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Agency Ali Akbar Salehi.

“We strongly urge Iran to continue to implement its commitments under the JCPoA in full as it has done until now and to refrain from any escalatory steps,” the joint statement said.

Last year, Trump withdrew Washington from the nuclear deal, and what followed was a "maximum pressure" campaign, with the Trump administration re-imposing economic sanctions on Iran’s energy and banking sectors.