Fire kills at least 20 in Peru passenger bus

The bus caught fire on Sunday in capital Lima, passengers could not leave the vehicle.

At least 20 people died and seven others were injured when a bus caught fire in Peru’s capital Lima on Sunday, local media reported on Monday.

20 DEAD

According to Peruvian news agency El Periodico, the incident occurred when flames engulfed a bus traveling between the provinces at a bus stop in the San Martin de Porres district, north of the capital.

The injured people were immediately transferred to the hospital Cayetano Heredia in Lima, El Periodico said, citing fire department spokesman Lewis Mejia.

According to firefighters, the fire started with a spark, but people could not get out of the vehicle which was heading to the northern city of Chiclayo.