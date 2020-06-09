Floyd murder suspect makes his first court appearance

Judge sets bail for Derek Chauvin of at least $1M ahead of highly anticipated trial.

The fired Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for minutes on end last month made his initial court appearance Monday on charges related to the death of the handcuffed black man.

THE BAIL SET AT 1.25 MILLION DOLLARS

Derek Chauvin appeared via video link due to the coronavirus pandemic

Judge Jeannice Reding set Chauvin's bail at $1 million with conditions, or $1.25 million without them. Bystander footage of the arrest appears to show Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, ignoring Floyd's pleas that he could not breathe before the victim lost consciousness.

Keith Ellison Minnesota, attorney general of the Midwestern state of Minnesota, upgraded charges against Chauvin last week after taking the lead on the prosecution days prior. Chauvin now faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

He also charged the three other officers who were on the scene with aiding and abetting.

The public uproar over Floyd's death triggered protests of police brutality and racism both throughout the US and around the world.