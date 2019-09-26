Former French president Jacques Chirac dies aged 86

He twice served as president, twice as prime minister and 18 years as mayor of Paris, between 1977 and 1995.

Former French president Jacques Chirac who served as head of state from 1995 to 2007, has died.

"President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully," his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told Agence France Presse news agency.





He also served two terms as prime minister from 1974 to 1976 and from 1986 to 1988.