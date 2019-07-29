Four dead in shooting at California garlic festival

The shooting broke out on the final day of the three-day event -- the 41st annual Gilroy Garlic Festival -- at Christmas Hill Park.

Police and ambulances raced to a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday, with four people reported dead and several injured, and video posted on social media showing people at the event running for cover as shots rang out.

DEATH TOLL MAY RISE

Local city councilman, Dion Bracco, told The New York Times four people were killed and 12 injured in the shooting on the last day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an annual three-day event south of San Jose. He did not know if the 12 injured included the three fatalities, the newspaper said.

"They don’t know if there were more, so they have to treat it as an active situation," he told the newspaper. "We have police out here from as far away as San Jose."

NBC Bay Area had reported that ambulance crews were told 11 people were "down" after the shooting.

Four dead in shooting at California garlic festival WATCH

One video posted on Twitter showed a blood-spattered woman sitting in the back of a semi-trailer and telling a man she had been shot in the hand.

MANY PEOPLE ON THE GROUND

Local hospital officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Aerial footage showed the festival grounds apparently deserted but with many emergency and police vehicles on surrounding streets and police in bullet-proof gear.

A witness said he saw many people on the ground, but could not be sure how many may have been shot and how many were trying to protect themselves.