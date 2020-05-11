France confirms 26,380 deaths from coronavirus

The total number of fatalities in the hospital to date is 16,642 and the total number of deaths in a nursing home is 9,738.

France ended the weekend on a positive note, with yet another drop in fatalities on Sunday in the number of coronavirus cases, with only a slight rise in infections.

71 NEW FATALITIES WERE RECORDED OVER PAST 24 HOURS

Since the start of the outbreak, the death toll in France stands at 26,380 with the total number of cases reaching 139,063.

On Sunday there were 71 fatalities, 10 less cases than that on Saturday. As many as 70 people died in hospitals, while one person was reported to have succumbed to the disease a nursing home.

The number of hospitalizations rose a bit on Sunday, with cases standing now at 22,569, an increase of 22 patients over Saturday. The number of those in intensive care fell to 2,776, down by 36 patients.