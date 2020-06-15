France records nine deaths in last 24 hours

Since the beginning of the disease, 72,849 people have recovered in the country, official data shows.

France reported a new low in coronavirus deaths Sunday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 29,407

A total of nine deaths in hospitals were registered, down by 15 over those reported Saturday. The total number of fatalities to date in hospitals is 19,023 and the total in nursing homes stands at 10,350.

Since the start of the outbreak, the death toll in France stands at 29,407 with the number of infections rising to 157,220, a significant increase of 407 cases over the previous day.

The number of hospitalizations decreased on Sunday, with cases coming in at 10,836, a drop of only 28 patients from the day before. Those in intensive care fell to 841, down by 10 patients over Saturday.