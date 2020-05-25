France reports 36 deaths in past 24 hours

Since the start of the outbreak, the death toll in France stands at 28,367 with cases of infection rising to 144,921, a rise of 115 cases over the previous day.

Sunday marked yet another day of progress in the battle against coronavirus as the number of fatalities in France continues to drop, according to new statistics from France's Health Ministry.

1,655 ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE

A total of 36 fatalities were registered on Sunday, a drop of 11 cases from Saturday. Deaths in hospital stand at 36. There were no recorded fatalities for nursing homes on Sunday, with the data set for release on Monday, said the ministry.

The number of hospitalizations rose slightly on Sunday with cases standing now at 17,185, up by seven patients from the day before. Those in intensive care fell to 1,655, down 10 patients from Saturday.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms before recovering. Since the beginning of record-keeping for the disease, 64,617 people have recovered in France from the epidemic and have returned home.