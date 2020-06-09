France reports 55 fatalities due to coronavirus

Looming summer bring with it stable numbers for coronavirus, as pandemic slows and life returns to France

The second week of June brought more good figures in France's battle against coronavirus, as hospitalizations as well as fatalities remained low in the latest numbers from France's Health Ministry.

29,209 PEOPLE HAVE DIED SO FAR

The number of hospitalizations fell on Monday with cases coming in at 12,315, a drop of 146 patients from the day before. Those in intensive care fell to 1,024, down 29 patients from Sunday.

A total of 55 deaths in hospital were registered on Monday, up 42 cases over those reported on Sunday. The total number of fatalities to date in hospital is 18,859 and the total in nursing homes stands at 10,350.

Since the start of the outbreak, the death toll in France stands at 29,209 with cases of infection rising slightly, to 154,188, an increase of 211 cases over the previous day.