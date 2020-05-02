France reports fatalities drop

According to the ministry's data, the number of those in intensive care fell to 3,878, down by 141 patients.

France reported 218 new fatalities on Friday, a drop of 87 from the previous day, a health official said.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 24,594

In daily press briefing, Jerome Salomon, France's director general of health, said the death toll has risen to 24,594, with infections at 130,185. The total fatalities in hospitals to date are 15,369 and in nursing homes 9,225.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover. Since the start of the outbreak, 50,200 people have recovered in France and have returned home.

Hospitalizations dropped on Friday to 25,887, a decrease of 396 patients from the previous day.