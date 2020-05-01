France sees decrease in coronavirus deaths

According to the French Health Ministry, 49,476 people have returned home after recovering fully from the disease so far.

France stood steadfast in the battle against the coronavirus on Thursday, as the latest figures were reported by Jerome Salomon, the country's director-general of health.

The total number of deaths in France stood at 24,376, while the total number of cases reached 129,581.

A TOTAL OF 9,132 PEOPLE DIED IN THE NURSING HOMES

On Thursday, there were 305 additional fatalities compared with 427 deaths on Wednesday, a drop of 122. The number of deaths in hospital stands at 207 while 98 people succumbed to the disease in nursing homes. The total fatalities in hospital to date is 15,244 and the total fatalities in nursing homes is 9,132.

Hospitalizations dropped on Thursday, with the number standing at 26,283, a drop of 551 patients from the day before. The number of those in intensive care fell to 4,019, down by 188 patients.