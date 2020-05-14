France sees drop in coronavirus fatalities

Since the start of the outbreak, the death toll in France stands at 27,074 with cases of infection registered at 140,734.

Wednesday proved a day of progress for France in the battle against the coronavirus as the death toll dropped significantly.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 120 fatalities were registered on Wednesday, a dramatic change from 359 cases registered on Tuesday.

2,428 ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE

Deaths in hospitals stand at 105 people with only 15 people were reported to have succumbed to the disease in nursing homes. The total number of fatalities in hospitals is 17,101 and the total fatalities in nursing homes is 9,973.

The number of hospitalizations dropped sharply on Wednesday, with cases standing now at 21,071, a large drop of 524 patients over Tuesday. The number of those in intensive care fell to 2,428, down by 114 patients.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover. Since the beginning of record-keeping for the disease, 58,673 people have recovered in France from the epidemic and have returned home.