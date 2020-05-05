France sets plans to lift lockdown

After May 11, the population will be free to travel but within a 100-kilometer radius of their residence; further journeys require a form revealing the nature of one's journey.

Tuesday, May 5 will mark seven weeks since France went under nationwide confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SHOPS AND BUSINESSES MAY REOPEN

The global health emergency that took Europe by storm forced President Emmanuel Macron to close all public schools and all non-essential businesses as of March 17, and to force the population to stay at home.

It was, said health experts, the only sure way to limit the spread of the highly contagious new disease.

But with the lockdown lifting on May 11, the weeks ahead mean massive planning, as thousands are itching to get back to work and school. On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will introduce his official de-confinement plan to the Senate.

To form a complete picture of what will and will not be permitted, and where, the government has released tables color-coded by regional department. Shops and businesses may reopen, save for those that involve large gatherings, such as movie theaters, beaches, and lakefronts. Libraries, media centers, cemeteries, and forests may open as well. Cafes, bars, and restaurants may not.

Travel into and out of France is another matter of huge concern post-lockdown. Journeys will be freely permitted for those from the EU, Schengen Zone, and the United Kingdom; rules for all other international travelers will be announced over the coming days. The determining factor: That confirmed cases of infection fall below 3,000 per day.