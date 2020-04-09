France to extend coronavirus lockdown
Macron’s announcement came as France's coronavirus death toll rose to 10,869 after hospitals recorded 541 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.
09.04.2020 - 12:51
France will extend its national lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the new coronavirus for a second time, meaning it will run beyond April 15, the French presidential palace said on Wednesday.
MACRON WILL ISPEAK TO A LARGE NUMBER OF PUBLIC AND PRIVATE ACTORS
Nationwide confinement rules were tightened on Wednesday with a ban on daytime jogging.
Macron will from now until Monday "speak to a large number of public and private actors – French, European and international – on what is at stake concerning coronavirus and prepare the decisions that will be announced on Monday to the French", the presidency said.
Warning