France to extend coronavirus lockdown

Macron’s announcement came as France's coronavirus death toll rose to 10,869 after hospitals recorded 541 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

France will extend its national lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the new coronavirus for a second time, meaning it will run beyond April 15, the French presidential palace said on Wednesday.

Nationwide confinement rules were tightened on Wednesday with a ban on daytime jogging.

Macron will from now until Monday "speak to a large number of public and private actors – French, European and international – on what is at stake concerning coronavirus and prepare the decisions that will be announced on Monday to the French", the presidency said.