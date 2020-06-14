France's coronavirus deaths low on week-end

Since the start of the outbreak, the death toll in France stands at 29,398 with cases of infection rising to 156,813, an increase of 526 cases over the previous day.

The weekend saw very low numbers both in fatalities and new infections in France as it recovers from months of battling the coronavirus.

72,798 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

According to the latest statistics reported by the Health Ministry, a total of 24 deaths in hospital were registered on Saturday, a rise of only nine cases over those reported on Friday. The total number of fatalities to date in hospitals is 18,994 and the total in nursing homes stands at 10,350.

The number of hospitalizations decreased on Saturday with cases coming in at 10,864, a drop by 215 patients the day before. Those in intensive care fell to 843, down by eight patients over Friday.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover. Since the beginning of record-keeping for the disease, 72,798 people have recovered in France from coronavirus, the disease caused by the coronavirus,and have returned home.