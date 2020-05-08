France’s death toll approaches 26,000

According to the latest data, the tally of infections is at 137,779.

France on Thursday saw a steep drop in coronavirus-related hospitalizations and a slower rate of infections.

55,027 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

There were 188 daily fatalities, a drop of 90 from the previous day, the Health Ministry said.

The overall death toll from the virus has risen to 25,987 in the country.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover. Since the beginning of record-keeping for the disease, 55,027 people have recovered in France and returned home.