France’s death toll rises to 24,087

After six weeks of confinement, France will lift lockdown measures on May 11, with schools gradually reopening, followed by cafes, restaurants, and bars.

The daily death toll in France due to the novel coronavirus remained high on Wednesday for the second day in a row, according to current figures released by the country's Health Ministry.

COUNTRY REPORTED 427 DEATHS IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Deaths in France since the start of the outbreak now stand at 24,087 out of a total of 128,442 infections.

Wednesday saw 427 additional fatalities compared to 437 on Tuesday. The number of deaths in the hospital was 251, while 176 died in nursing homes. Total fatalities in hospitals stand at 15,053 and the total in nursing homes is 9,034.

Hospitalizations dropped on Wednesday, with 26,834 being admitted into medical care, a drop of 650 patients over the previous day. The number under intensive care fell to 4,207, down by 180.

Since record-keeping began at the beginning of March, 48,228 people have returned home after recovering fully from the disease.