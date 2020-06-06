France's fatalities from coronavirus remain stable

The overall death toll in France since the start of the outbreak stands at 29,111, with total cases rising to 153,055 as of Friday, an increase of 611 cases over the previous day.

As novel coronavirus-related fatalities remained stable in France on Friday, the country reported a slight rise in infections, with the latest statistics reported by the Ministry of Health.

1,094 ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE

A total of 47 daily deaths in the hospital were registered, just one more than Thursday, while the total number of fatalities so far in hospitals was 18,761 and the total in nursing homes 10,350.

The number of those hospitalized decreased daily by 405 to 12,696. Those in intensive care fell to 1,094, down by 69 over Tuesday.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover. Since the beginning of record-keeping for the disease, 70,504 people have recovered in France.