France’s overall death toll stands at 28,432

To aid in recoveries, France has announced a €3 billion rescue package for businesses hit by the coronavirus, mostly in the restaurant, tourism, culture and sports sectors.

Monday saw a slight spike in fatalities from the novel coronavirus in France, according to the latest statistics reported by the country's Ministry of Health.

93 DEATHS WERE RECORDED IN LAST 24 HOURS

A total of 93 fatalities were registered on Monday, a rise of 27 cases over those reported on Sunday. There were no recorded fatalities in nursing homes; the data will be reported by Tuesday, May 26, according to the ministry.

The number of hospitalizations dropped substantially, standing now at 16,798, a dip of 387 cases on the day before. Those in intensive care fell to 1,609, down by 46 patients.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover. A total of 65,199 people have recovered in France from the virus and have returned home.