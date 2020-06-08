French police group under investigation for racist comments

The comments that came to light caused outrage by those in France protesting racism in the police force.

Thousands of French police officers were allegedly posting racist, sexist, and homophobic messages on a Facebook page, an online news outlet reported this week.

The private group called TN Rabiot Police Officiel professes to have around 8,000 members, according to StreetPress.com.

"PUBLIC INSULTS OF A RACIST NATURE"

Posts showed scuffles with the police, or images of members of minority groups with faces blacked out or mocked.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has reported the remarks to the Office of the Public Prosecutor. An investigation has been opened.

"If they are proven, these unacceptable words are likely to seriously damage the honor of the national police and gendarmerie, whose men and women are engaged on a daily basis to protect the French, including against racism and discrimination," according to a source from the office of the interior minister quoted by the website.

They also coincide with the current global tension after the death on May 25 in the United States of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the US.