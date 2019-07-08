German FM calls Iran to reverse its latest nuclear plans

Iranian government on Sunday said it would once again breach the 2015 nuclear deal by raising its enrichment of uranium beyond limits agreed with several world powers.

Germany on Sunday urged Iran to stop taking measures that undermined the non-proliferation deal it agreed in exchange for eased sanctions after Tehran announced it would boost nuclear enrichment above agreed limits.

“WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE NUCLEAR PLAN”

“We are extremely concerned at Iran’s announcement that it has started uranium enrichment above the limit of 3.67 percent,” a German foreign ministry spokesman said. “We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its commitments.”

The spokesman added that Germany was in touch with other European participants in the non-proliferation deal Britain and France to decide on the next steps. Iran blames the US, which withdrew from the deal, for the latest tensions.