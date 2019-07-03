German public pool closed due to Syrian teens’ activities

An outdoor swimming pool was forced to close its doors early at the weekend due to a mass argument between Syrian teenagers and German families.

Dozens of police officers arrived at the Rheinbad in Düsseldorf on Saturday afternoon to calm the situation which reportedly involved up to 400 people.

Regional newspaper the Rheinische Post reported that a 53-year-old man had felt ‘harassed’ by a small group of young people which were believed as Syrians.

Local media put the number of the teenagers at 400, reporting that the crowd primarily consisted of people of Syrian origin.

Germany hosts nearly 1 billion Syrian refugees fleed from the civil war.