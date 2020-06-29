Germany extends lockdown in North Rhine-Westphalia

Lockdown in the neighboring district of Warendorf will be lifted on Tuesday because the number of positive tests there was lower than in Guetersloh.

The western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) said on Monday that as a precaution it would extend by one week a lockdown in one of two districts affected by an outbreak of the coronavirus at a slaughterhouse.

"THE SITUATION IS IMPROVING DAY BY DAY"

NRW premier Armin Laschet said restrictions keeping bars, museums, galleries, cinemas, sports halls, gyms and swimming pools shut would remain in place in the district of Guetersloh for now even though the outbreak was under control.

Some 600,000 people in both municipalities were forced back into lockdown on June 23 after more than 1,500 workers at a meat processing plant tested positive for coronavirus, as well as some of their family members and 24 people with no ties to the plant.

“We see that the situation is improving day by day but as a precaution we will wait for more tests to be carried out and then decide if we can lift it,” Laschet told a news conference.