Germany extends social distancing rules until May 10

Germany began easing its lockdown last week but Merkel and government advisers are worried about the coronavirus infection rate rising.

Social distancing measures in Germany will be extended until May 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said ahead of a government meeting on Thursday to review coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

SCHOOLS REMAIN CLOSED

Merkel and state leaders will discuss proposals on reopening schools and nurseries and resuming sporting events, but will wait until May 6 for data on what effects the first steps to ease the lockdown have had before moving again, Helge Braun said.

“The contact restrictions will certainly now be extended until May 10 for the time being”, he told broadcaster n-tv.

The virus reproduction rate in Germany is currently estimated at 0.76 on average, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Thursday. That marked a dip from 0.96 earlier this week.