Global coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million mark

The novel coronavirus has claimed near a quarter-million lives around the world, while the US and Europe are regarded as the new epicenters of the outbreak.

The number of registered coronavirus cases around the globe surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

MORE THAN 210,000 CASES IN ITALY

With 1.15 million cases, the US stands as the country with the most officially confirmed cases.

Both Spain and Italy have over 210,000 cases, whereas the UK has so far confirmed over 187,800 cases.

As for France and Germany, each has registered over 165,000 official cases.

Turkey has announced more than 126,000 cases.