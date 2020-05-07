Global coronavirus deaths rise to 260,487

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

Global coronavirus-related fatalities exceeded the 260,000 mark Wednesday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The figures counted 260,487 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 3,721.779 and 1,226.657, respectively.

THE VIRUS HAS SPREAD TO 187 COUNTRIES

The US is the country hardest-hit by the global pandemic with more than 1.2 million cases and nearly 72,000 fatalities.

Italy has the second-highest death toll with 29,684, followed by the UK's tally of 30,150.

China did not register a single fatality last week and its death toll continues to stand at 4,637. These figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 187 countries since it first emerged in China in December.