Global coronavirus deaths rises to 270,020

The US is the country hardest-hit by the global pandemic with more than 1.25 million cases and nearly 75,700 fatalities.

Global coronavirus-related fatalities Friday exceeded the 270,000 mark, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

CHINA HAS NOT REGISTERED A SINGLE FATALITY IN A WEEK

The figures counted 270,020 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 3,864,696 and 1,292,672 respectively.

The UK has the second-highest death toll with 30,689, followed closely by Italy's tally of 29,958.

China has not registered a single fatality since last week and its death toll continues to stand at 4,637. These figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.