Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the highest number of infections deaths, over 1 million cases, and more than 61,500 fatalities.

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 230,000 mark Thursday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data counted 230,615 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 3,247,648 and 1,004,483, respectively.

THE VIRUS HAS SPREAD TO 187 COUNTRIES

Italy has the second-highest death toll after US with 27,967, followed by the UK's tally of 26,771.

China said its death toll is 4,637 without registering a single fatality in recent days. Those figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.