Global death toll reaches 70,000 in the outbreak

US database shows that over 1.3 million people infected from coronavirus so far.

The global death toll from coronavirus crossed 70,000 on Monday, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

With the exact number of deaths as of 0730GMT stands at 70,356, worldwide more than 270,000 people diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

EUROPE IS THE NEW EPICENTER

Italy, Spain, France, and the UK continue to be the hardest-hit countries in terms of fatalities.

The US has reported the most number of cases -- nearly 338,000 -- along with 9,648 fatalities. Deaths usually lag behind case numbers by several weeks, according to epidemiologists.

Italy has reported the highest number of deaths from the virus with 15,887, followed by Spain with 13,055 and France with 8,078.

The UK has reported 4,934 deaths, while Iran has reported 3,739.

Many countries have restricted travel from the most-affected areas and implemented lockdowns, as the World Health Organization last month declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe its new epicenter.