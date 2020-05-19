Global death toll rises to 318,465

The US remains the hardest-hit country by the pandemic with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases and 90,340 deaths.

The global tally for novel coronavirus infections surpassed 4.8 million late Monday, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed that the death toll worldwide from the virus has reached 318,465, with the number of recoveries exceeding 1.78 million.

CHINA'S DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 4,638

It is followed by the UK with 34,876 fatalities and Italy with 32,007.

A total of 28,242 people in France have lost the battle against the virus followed by Spain with 27,709 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Russia has the second-highest number of cases at nearly 291,000, followed by Brazil, the UK, Spain and Italy.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered 84,063 cases so far and its death toll continues to stand at 4,638.