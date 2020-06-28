Greece continues easing coronavirus measures

Casinos, concerts, conferences, and trade fairs, but also summer camps for kids will reopen this week.

Greece saw another rise of new coronavirus infections with 23 additional cases, according to the country's National Public Health Organization on Saturday.

A total of 3,366 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus, while 1,374 have recovered so far.

MORE BUSINESSES WILL BE REOPENED

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country reached 191, and no deaths have been reported for the last 24 hours.

The National Public Health Organization said that of all confirmed cases, 753 are linked to traveling abroad, 1,873 to other cases, while the rest are still under investigation.

Just a few days prior to opening its borders to all international flights on July 1, Greece is planning to take another step towards fully lifting restrictions this Monday, with more businesses opening to the public.

But Greek authorities noted that businesses and the public must still keep their social distancing measures to protect public health.